Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.