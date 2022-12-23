John Rondoni Sells 678 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:INSP opened at $259.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $272.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

