Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

