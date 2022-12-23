Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

