Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $462.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

