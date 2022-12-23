Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

