Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 7,333 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,486.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
COLL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $771.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
