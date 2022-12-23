Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 7,333 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,486.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $771.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

