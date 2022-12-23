JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 164.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 322,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

