jvl associates llc Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

jvl associates llc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 515,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

