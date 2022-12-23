LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.