LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.