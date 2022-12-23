Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 464 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %
WST stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.