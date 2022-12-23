Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 464 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

WST stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

