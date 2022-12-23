Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 55,408 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagefield Capital LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

