Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.91 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $318,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.