Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,732 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 987,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

