Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,629 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFG opened at $85.08 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

