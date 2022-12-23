Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 580 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $452.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.64 and its 200-day moving average is $412.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

