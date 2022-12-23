McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

