Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 315,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

MDT stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.