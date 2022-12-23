Michael Linse Sells 66,803 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 367,896 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 688,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.