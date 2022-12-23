Michael Linse Sells 66,803 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 367,896 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 688,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.