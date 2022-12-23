Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.