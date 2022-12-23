Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.