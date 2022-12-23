Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

