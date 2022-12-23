Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.