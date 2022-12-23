Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. 1,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

