Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. 1,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.
