MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 75 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

MSFT opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

