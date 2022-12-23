Morgan Stanley Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $401.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $452.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

