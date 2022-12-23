MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €12.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

MOR stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

