National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 102,486 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12,200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

