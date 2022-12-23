National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13,858.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $51.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

