National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5,126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.1 %

RS opened at $202.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $216.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

