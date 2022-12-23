National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,680.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

