National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.99 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $300.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

