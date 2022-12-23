National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,046 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

