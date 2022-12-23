National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 95,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 30,944.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.4 %

LAMR opened at $93.16 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

