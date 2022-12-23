National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 45,610.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

