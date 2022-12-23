National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

DUK stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

