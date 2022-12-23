National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $733.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

