National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock worth $84,654,298. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

