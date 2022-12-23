National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,557 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

