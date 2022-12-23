National Bank of Canada FI Sells 45,405 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $531.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

