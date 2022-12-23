National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of JinkoSolar worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $78,894,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $45,887,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

