Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Netflix by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $297.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

