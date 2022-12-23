Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 555.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

