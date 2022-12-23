NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 73.3% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.