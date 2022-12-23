Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,942.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.