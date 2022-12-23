Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

