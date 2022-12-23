Oppenheimer Downgrades Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Market Perform

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Celularity Trading Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.20.
Insider Transactions at Celularity
In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
