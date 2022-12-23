Orin Green Financial LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.26 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.66.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

