Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $290.52 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.